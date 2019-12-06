Judge wishes defendant 'Happy Christmas'

A COURT heard a case file has a target date of December 25 which prompted a judge to tell an Articlave man: "Happy Christmas".

The judge was speaking at Coleraine Magistrates Court on November 25 where Keith McDowell (39), of Dunboe Gardens, is charged with driving with excess alcohol in Coleraine on November 5 this year.

He is also accused of failing to provide a specimen of breath on the same date.

The case was adjourned to January and the defendant was given £500 bail.