Teen returned for trial on rape charges

Contact
A GARVAGH teenager has been retuned for trial on rape charges from an alleged incident dating back over two years.
Appearing for a preliminary enquiry before Magherafelt Magistrates Court was Sean Og Deighan (18) from Grove Road, who is accused of twice raping a female as well as sexually assaulting her on October 28, 2017.
A prosecuting lawyer told the court there is a case to answer which was agreed by District Judge Oonagh Mullan.
Deighan chose not to call witnesses or give evidence on his own behalf at this stage in proceedings.
No information surrounding the alleged offences was disclosed.
Judge Mullan remanded Deighan on £750 bail ordered him to have no contact by any means with the complainant.
He is to appear for arraignment at Derry Crown Court sitting on January 14.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
SDLP MLA for Mid Ulster, Patsy McGlone, has warned that the Northern Irish farming sector will face more uncertainty than ever under any new British Government.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.