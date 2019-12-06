Teen returned for trial on rape charges

A GARVAGH teenager has been retuned for trial on rape charges from an alleged incident dating back over two years.

Appearing for a preliminary enquiry before Magherafelt Magistrates Court was Sean Og Deighan (18) from Grove Road, who is accused of twice raping a female as well as sexually assaulting her on October 28, 2017.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court there is a case to answer which was agreed by District Judge Oonagh Mullan.

Deighan chose not to call witnesses or give evidence on his own behalf at this stage in proceedings.

No information surrounding the alleged offences was disclosed.

Judge Mullan remanded Deighan on £750 bail ordered him to have no contact by any means with the complainant.

He is to appear for arraignment at Derry Crown Court sitting on January 14.