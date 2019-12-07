Maghera supports 'Small Business Saturday'

Contact
Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Martin Kearney is encouraging people to support their local businesses and shop local this Small Business Saturday and every day.
MAGHERA and Magherafelt will celebrate their small business community this week.
The Co Derry towns are two of a number in Mid Ulster taking part in shop local initiative to celebrate the depth and breadth of high quality local businesses.
'Small Business Saturday’ takes place on December 7 and is part of a national campaign to encourage people to support local traders and businesses by looking at what’s on their doorsteps before opting to travel to major towns and cities.
Cookstown, Dungannon and Coalisland will also be taking part in the day.
Welcoming the support for Small Business Saturday, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Martin Kearney said: “In Mid Ulster, we are lucky to have a large number of high quality, locally owned, independent retailers and businesses right on our doorstep.
“And at this time of year it is important to encourage residents to support our local businesses, particularly at a time when online shopping is so popular.
“Small Business Saturday reminds us all to ‘shop local’ and support the fantastic independent shops and businesses that are so important to our Mid Ulster economy.
“I am delighted that the Council is once again supporting this campaign and encourage everyone to shop local on the December 7 and every day of the year.”
For more information about Small Business Saturday visit www.smallbusiness saturdayuk.com.
SDLP MLA for Mid Ulster, Patsy McGlone, has warned that the Northern Irish farming sector will face more uncertainty than ever under any new British Government.
