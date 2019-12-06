Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Molloy urges voters to reject Brexit

MID Ulster Sinn Féin candidate has called on the electorate to "take a clear stand against the British government’s policy on Brexit".

Molloy urges voters to reject Brexit

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

MID Ulster Sinn Féin candidate has called on the electorate to "take a clear stand against the British government’s policy on Brexit".
Mr Molloy said: “The economic impact of Brexit on the island of Ireland will be negative, even with the most recent changes to the deal which sees the north still aligning with European regulations.”
“The people of Mid Ulster voted to reject Brexit in 2016 and I would encourage you to vote once again to reject Brexit and to reject the Tory government that forced this election.”
“Whether you are Nationalist, Unionist or other the reality is that the European Union has had benefits for society across the whole of the island. It ensured smooth trade arrangements, ease of travel between countries and the EU supported our peace process both politically and financially.”
“There are lots of pressing issues at the moment – the ongoing crisis in the health service, education funding, welfare mitigation payments, infrastructure projects. However, it is the same Tory led government that has slashed the budget provided to the Executive over the past several years.”
“This election is crucial in sending a message to the British government that the people of Mid Ulster reject Brexit and reject the continuing financial austerity imposed by Boris and his millionaire cabinet.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

Maghera supports 'Small Business Saturday'

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Martin Kearney is encouraging people to support their local businesses and shop local this Small Business Saturday and every day.

Maghera supports 'Small Business Saturday'

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie