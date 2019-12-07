Award winning local photographer opens exhibition

Renowed local photographer John O’Neill has launched his most recent venture when he opened an exhibition at the Burnavon Centre, Cookstown earlier this week.

The event titled ‘Nothing To Wear’ is inspired by the old adage often quoted ‘I’ve nothing to wear’ and O’Neill feels the exhibition is an opportunity to showcase modern photography techniques as an art form

He said: “Well the title is a play on the old saying that ‘I’ve nothing to wear’ and we have created some beautiful images of dresses and outfits without using any actual fabrics or materials.

“One of the images is a dress made from milk. It is created by having the model stand still as milk is thrown at her and the image captioned.

"This process is repeated until we can build up the layers of imagery to create a wonderful piece of art that looks like she is wearing a white dress – made of milk,” he added.

Another image was created by light only. By using coloured wire shot in a 20 second exposure to create light trails, the talented photographer was able to capture and build images to blend with the live model and again create a stunning image for display.

“My idea was all about challenging myself in terms of the use of editing software. I know how to take images, and this is showing what can be down in modern techniques to create these artistic and beautiful shots. There was a lot of trial and error to be fair, but I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the challenge and it’s been great fun to do,” said John.

Not only an unusual venture for a photographer, this exhibition proved a challenge for the models as well;

“We had different models with us, and to be fair they must have thought what on earth is this man

doing. Once they got into it they also brought their own ideas and thoughts to the project, and made a great contribution.

“Working in conjunction with amazing makeup effects from Doll Face House of Makeup in Cookstown, we were able to create some eye-catching shots” said the Ballinderry man.

This exhibition in a way is like the fashion shows of London fashion week, or Paris. It may be a little more out there than something a client would go for as a bride, or for a portrait, but it does show an example of how more elaborate techniques can be created for use in weddings or portraits or to create just amazing photographic images as pieces of art.

The exhibition will run to December 31.