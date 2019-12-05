Kathleen and Siobhan recognised for dedication to care

ABOVE: Senior Care Worker Siobhan McKenna with Dame Joan Harbison and Special Guest Pamela Ballantine.

TWO care workers from Magherafelt have been recognised for their commitment to their profession.

Health care workers Kathleen McClelland and Siobhan McKenna were honoured at this year's Extra Care awards, which recognises those who go the extra mile in their demanding roles.

The awards took place at a private ceremony in Stormont, hosted by Pamela Ballantine. Extra Care Chair, Dame Joan Harbison,esteemed Trustee Members and senior management staff where all present to congratulate the unrivalled hard work and dedication demonstrated by its team.

All of which collectively represent an extraordinary combined service of over 200 years, that has enabled people to live in their own homes with dignity and respect.

Brian Hutchinson, CEO of Extra Care said: “I look forward to our annual Long Service awards each year, as it is a fantastic way to celebrate and show our appreciation of the team.

“Our Care Workers provide an invaluable service for people living in their own homes and we are fortunate to have some of the best Care Workers that go over and above what is required.

“It’s often little things that our staff do that really makes the difference.

“For some elderly clients, their Care Worker is the only person they will see for days at a time and the bond they have developed is truly special.”

Along with the Long Service Awards, it was a particularly momentous day for the charity as it launched its brand-new Strategy for 2019-2022, ‘Finding Our Way’.

The Strategy will signpost how Extra Care delivers its services, connects with communities, develops partnerships and celebrate its staff and service users in the future. Some of the invited guests included Theresa Nixon, Director Assurance at RQIA, Dr Raymond Mullan from Age NI and David Pettigrew, Social Care Commissioning Lead for HSCNI.

“We were delighted to see so many influential guests join us from across the Health and Social Care sector to mark our Strategy launch,” adds Brian. “We believe this forward-thinking plan will allow us to continually provide the best Person-Centred care, whilst strengthening our links within the community. The Strategy will outline a pivotal change for Extra Care, and we look forward to broadening our networking partners in the future.”

Extra Care was established in 1935, providing health and social care services in Northern Ireland, operating across four of the Trust areas. Currently the organisation employs over 300 staff, committed to providing service users with the support they need to maintain living in their home their way.

