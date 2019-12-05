Man accused over Garvagh 'claw hammer' burglary has bail hearing adjourned

A MAN accused of using a claw hammer as a weapon during a burglary at business premises in Garvagh when a handbag was stolen has had a bail application adjourned.

Kevin Doherty (28), with an address listed as Lodge Road in Coleraine, is charged in relation to March this year.

He is also accused of burglary with intent to steal at a dwelling at Lyttlesdale in Garvagh and stealing a Jaguar car key.

The defendant appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on November 25 via video link from Magilligan Prison.

A police officer opposed bail saying there was a risk of further offences as the defendant's record included 47 offences in Northern Ireland and one in the Republic.

The officer said that in 2013 following a hijacking allegation the defendant "fled the jurisdiction".

A defence lawyer said a proposed bail address was with the Simon Community.

Coleraine Court heard the defendant has been on remand in custody in relation to the charges since March.

A co-accused is on bail.

District Judge Peter King adjourned the bail application until December 2 to get an update on forensics connected with the case.