Teenager to contest harassment and threat charges

A TEENAGER is to contest a number of charges relating to the alleged harassment of a woman over a year ago.
Adrian Kozak (19) from Garvey Wood, Ballymena is accused of pursuing a course of conduct amounting to the harassment of the woman on dates between September 1 and November 30 2018. It is further alleged on September 18 2018, Kozak threatened to destroy the windows of a Maghera House.
A defending lawyer told Magherafelt Magistrates Court the charges are not accepted.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan adjourned the case until December 11 when a contest date is to be fixed.
