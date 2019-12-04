Health services facing 'significant' disruption as strikes continue

THE Health and Social Care Board (HSCB) has warned of "significant" disruption to services this week due to continuing industrial action.

It follows some disruption to services across Northern Ireland last week as a result of strikes in relation to pay and staffing levels by UNISON.

A HSCB statement, released on Friday, said: "We currently anticipate significant disruption to services from Monday, December 2 2019.

"Further action is planned by UNISON next week. The Royal College of Nursing are also planning 24 hours of industrial action short of strike on 3rd December 2019.

"All Health and Social Care (HSC) organisations continue to work closely together to mitigate the effects of any disruption from industrial action with a strong focus on patient safety.

"We apologise to all those patients, clients and family members who have been and may be affected.

