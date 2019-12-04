Nelson's Flowers raise over £750 for Marie Curie

Contact
Jonathan Crawford is seen presenting the cheque for £780.00 to Karen McCann from Marie Curie, with Shelley Bonten with Gavin Currie from Nelson’s Flowers and Garden Centre looking on.
A MAGHERA flower shop has raised over £750 for the Marie Curie charity.
Nelson's Flowers held a charity night at the recent refurbishment of its Moneyshravan Road store and collected donations for the cancer charity.
Great fun was had as customers got into the Christmas spirit and browsed the wide range of stock, much of which is hand made on site, while enjoying a glass of mulled wine and a mince pie.
The team at Nelsons would like to thank everyone for their generosity for such a great cause.
If you didn’t get a chance to go along to the evening then feel free to call in anytime between 9am and 5.30pm, Monday to Saturday, and see the full selection of Christmas gifts, flower bouquets and other arrangements (fresh or silk), water boxes, and wreaths.
The garden centre also provides a full range of shrubs, flowers, trees, bedding plants and garden accessories.
