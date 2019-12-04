County Derry GP to run for Aontú in upcoming Westminster election

Contact
Aontú has announced Doctor Seán McNicholl as its East Derry candidate in the upcoming Westminster elections. Dr McNicholl is pictured here with his election team.
A COUNTY Derry GP has been announced as Aontú's East Derry candidate in the forthcoming Westminster elections.
Doctor Seán McNicholl, a native of County Armagh, is fervently pro-life and is one of the many ‘Doctors for Life’ who signed an open letter in opposition to the radical change to the north's abortion law directly imposed recently by Westminster.
He welcomes Aontú’s support for the proposed Medical School in Derry’s Magee College and will join Aontú colleagues on the picket line in support of nurses in their strike action for better pay and working conditions.
Speaking on the issue, Dr McNicholl said: “It was considered ‘unprecedented’ because for too long nurses have accepted being overworked and underpaid, driven by their dedication to their vocation.
“But enough is enough.
“As someone who has worked in several hospitals across the north, I stand with our nurses. All they ask for is equality with their counterparts in the other NHS regions.
The main political parties’ repeated failure to stand up for nurses is responsible fo the unacceptable conditions in which they have to work, and responsible, therefore, for the ‘unprecedented’ industrial action.
“We need to stem the steady drip of skilled nurses emigrating, because, along with inequality in pay, the shortage of nurses here results in an unacceptable, sometimes unsustainable workload.
“Recently, the paediatric ward in Derry lost one of the best young nurses I have ever had the pleasure of working with, leaving her family and friends in the mouth of Christmas for better working conditions and a decent wage in Australia.
“We must act before the steady drip becomes a tide. Aontú is committed to supporting all healthcare workers. They are there for us when we need them; we are there for them when they need us.”
Dr McNicholl says he also wants a New Ireland which will “unite Protestant, Catholic and Dissenter”, offering economic and social justice and providing housing, health and social care for those most in need.
Aontú is opposed to the cyanide gold mining in the Sperrins and Seán is particularly concerned about the risk to the health of the local people, the destruction of the natural habitat of our native animals and the ravaging of the beauty of the landscape.
The current uncertainty surrounding Brexit and the likely reality of Brexit are a great source of concern for Ireland North and South, but Seán moves forward with Aontú towards the creation of a borderless and free New Ireland.
