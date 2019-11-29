Council recognigtion for Mid Ulster's best at HomePlace

THE Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy was the venue for this year's Mid Ulster District Council Civic Awards.

The ceremony, which took place on Thursday, November 21, recognised over 30 outstanding achievements across the district, most notably in the fields of sport, dance, music, the arts, education and business.

The awards were hosted by the Chair of the Council, Councillor Martin Kearney.

Speaking at the awards Councillor Kearney said: “The sheer number of awards is testament to the wealth of talent in Mid Ulster, and as many of you will know, as a former teacher, I have a particular and personal interest in supporting opportunities for the development of children and young people.

“They are represented in significant numbers here tonight and that in itself is heartening, showing an investment in those who will contribute and influence the future shape of this district, and more importantly, showing a great sense of commitment, hard work and pride on behalf of the young people themselves – qualities which they will retain and grow as they move into the adult world. It’s a pleasure to see.”

