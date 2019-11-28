Council on the look-out for 'best dressed' Christmas window display

BUSINESSES in Dungiven, Limavady and throughout the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough are being encouraged to take part in the council's annual Christmas window display competition.

The search is now on to find ‘the best dressed window’, with judges on the look out for seasonal scenes which create a little bit of extra magic for shoppers and visitors.

And there is more than just one prize up for grabs as a winner will be selected per town in Bushmills, Cushendall, Dungiven, Garvagh, Kilrea, Portrush and Portstewart along with Ballycastle, Ballymoney, Limavady and Coleraine.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson said: “We are encouraging people to do their Christmas shopping ‘locally’ and explore the retail offering in the various towns across the Causeway Coast and Glens. Festive-themed windows have become a great attraction in town centres. The high quality of windows displays last Christmas was incredible and I would encourage all our town centre traders to make the most of this opportunity to embrace the season and enhance the shopping experience your business and town has to offer.”

A panel of independent judges will assess and score window displays based on the following three questions:1. How attractive is the display? 2. How well designed and creative is the display? 3. How much does the display contribute to a positive town centre experience for local shoppers and visitors?

A winner from each town will receive a small trophy in recognition of their artistic abilities and creative efforts.

There is no need to formally enter the competition. Just make sure your window is beautifully dressed before 5pm on Friday, December 6.

Judging will take place between Monday, December 9 and Friday, December 13. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, December 18.

For further information about taking part please contact the Council’s Town Management team on 02870347034 or email: town.management@causeway coastandglens. gov.uk.

Keep up to date with the latest news from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council by going to www.causewaycoastand glens.gov.uk or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.