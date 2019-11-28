A MAGHERAFELT man has appeared in court accused of assaulting a female during an alleged incident last month. David Campbell (48) from Ashgrove Park stands charged with committing the offence on October 27. A police officer familiar with the facts of the case told Magherafelt Magistrates Court the charge could be connected. District Judge Oonagh Mullan remanded Campbell on existing bail to attend court again on December 4.

Magherafelt man charged with assaulting woman A MAGHERAFELT man has appeared in court accused of assaulting a female during an alleged incident last month.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.



Read more from Derry Now.