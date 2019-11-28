Moneymore man accused of assaulting woman

A forty-four-year-old man has been remanded on bail after appearing in court on an alleged assault charge.

Before East Tyrone Magistrates was Conrad Muldoon from Drummullan Road, Moneymore who stands accused of assaulting a female relative on October 25.

Police under oath said the charge could be connected.

A defending lawyer requested some time to consult fully with his client.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan banned Muldoon from contact with the alleged victim and ordered him to return to court on December 6.