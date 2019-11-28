Dangerous driving in Upperlands industrial estate denied

A CHARGE of driving dangerously in an industrial estate is to be contested Magherafelt Magistrates Court has been told.

Justin Henderson (28) from Rosedermot Road, Cloughmills is accused of committing the offence on March 3 in Upperlands, Maghera. A defending lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his client’s behalf.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan adjourned the case until December 4 when a contest date will be fixed.