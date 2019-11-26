Man accused of arson of Maghera property

Contact
A twenty-eight-year old Ballymena man has appeared in court accused of arson as well as burglary to commit damage to a property in Maghera.
William Robert Harbinson from Dunclug Park, stands charged with destroying a house by fire on November 3 in the Brown Drive area, with intent to endanger the lives of three occupants.
It’s further alleged in the same incident Harbinson entered a neighbouring house with intent to do unlawful damage.
Police under oath told Magherafelt Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan remanded Harbison on continuing bail to attend again on December 18.
