'Liberty at risk' for woman who bit and kicked police officer

POLICE who responded to a “dropped” 999 call were confronted by an irate woman who bit and kicked an officer, and ripped out his radio earpiece.

Colleen Denvir (36) from Sperrin View, Magherafelt pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting police, resisting arrest and criminal damage.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard concerns were raised when the emergency call to police on June 26 was terminated, although the address was provided before this.

Officers made their way to the house and from outside heard shouting and swearing.

They tried to enter but were met by Denvir, who bit an officer on the arm, breaking the skin.

When efforts were made to move her aside to gain entry, she ripped out his earpiece then bit his other arm and kicked his shin.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan noted Denvir has “a fairly extensive record” a decided to obtain a pre-sentence report.

She told her, “Your behaviour was totally inappropriate. You bit an officer twice then kicked him. How would you like that?”

Denvir responded, “They (police) came to my house for a totally separate reason.”

But Judge Mullan, “You should be thoroughly ashamed of yourself and I don’t like you attitude to the court. Your liberty is at risk. I will not tolerate people biting and kicking police officers.”

Denvir was remanded on continuing bail to appear for sentencing on December 18.