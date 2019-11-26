'Liberty at risk' for woman who bit and kicked police officer

Contact
POLICE who responded to a “dropped” 999 call were confronted by an irate woman who bit and kicked an officer, and ripped out his radio earpiece.
Colleen Denvir (36) from Sperrin View, Magherafelt pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting police, resisting arrest and criminal damage.
Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard concerns were raised when the emergency call to police on June 26 was terminated, although the address was provided before this.
Officers made their way to the house and from outside heard shouting and swearing.
They tried to enter but were met by Denvir, who bit an officer on the arm, breaking the skin.
When efforts were made to move her aside to gain entry, she ripped out his earpiece then bit his other arm and kicked his shin.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan noted Denvir has “a fairly extensive record” a decided to obtain a pre-sentence report.
She told her, “Your behaviour was totally inappropriate. You bit an officer twice then kicked him. How would you like that?”
Denvir responded, “They (police) came to my house for a totally separate reason.”
But Judge Mullan, “You should be thoroughly ashamed of yourself and I don’t like you attitude to the court. Your liberty is at risk. I will not tolerate people biting and kicking police officers.”
Denvir was remanded on continuing bail to appear for sentencing on December 18.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.