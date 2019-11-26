Three members of same family in the dock

THREE members of the same family are to contest charges arising from an alleged incident in Maghera over two years ago.

Declan Patrick O’Donnell (32) from Cloneen Crescent, Maghera faces the most charges, which include assaulting a male three times, one of which allegedly caused actual bodily harm, as well as assaulting a female and a second male.

He is further accused of threatening to destroy a house.

The other accused are Brian Bernard O’Donnell whose age is unknown, and Teresa O’Donnell (34) both of Meetinghouse Avenue Maghera.

Mr O’Donnell is alleged to have unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm on a male whilst Ms O’Donnell is accused of threatening to kill a female.

It is contended all matters occurred during an incident on July 9, 2017.

Defending lawyers for each of the O’Donnell’s entered not guilty pleas on their clients’ behalf at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan adjourned the case until December 4 when a contest date is to be fixed.