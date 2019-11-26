New Speed Indicator Signs for roads in Magherafelt area

MAGHERAFELT SDLP Councillor Christine McFlynn has welcomed the introduction of new Speed Indicator Displays (SID) across Mid Ulster.

The elected representative, a member of the policing and community safety partnership, says further plans are now in place to purchase more SID signs for the district.

Speaking yesterday Cllr McFlynn said: “I welcome the decision by the policing and community safety partnership to purchase more SID signs for the district.

“The partnership has agreed to erect SID signs across Mid Ulster starting with sites near schools, and particularly at rural schools.

“The aim of the sign is to display the drivers speed as they approach which should then encourage them to slow down as required. Residents across the district have reported a positive reaction in areas where the signs have been in place.

“There are only a few of the signs available at present and there is currently a waiting time, but the purchase of more signs will help to reduce this delay.

“I have already asked for SID signs to be sited in Ballylifford, Derrychrin, Ballymaguigan, Swatragh and at St Columb’s Primary, Cullion. These rural areas will greatly benefit from lower speeds on the roads.

“I would encourage anyone who believes their area would also benefit from having a SID sign to contact me or the policing and community safety partnership.

“I will continue to lobby the department for greater road safety measures to be introduced across the district and particularly at our schools.”