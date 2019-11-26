Pupil reports 'attack' on mum to school staff after terrified phone call

A SCHOOLBOY received a phone call from his terrified mother being held against her will in Draperstown by an employee who allegedly assaulted and threatened her in a row of money, Dungannon Magistrates Court has heard.

Deming Wang (62) from St Patrick’s Terrace, Draperstown is accused of attempting to choke the woman, assaulting and threatening to kill her and, unlawfully and injuriously imprisoning her. There is also a charge of possessing a key as an offensive weapon.

A police officer confirmed the charges could be connected.

Objecting to bail, she explained shortly before 12 noon on November 21 staff at a Cookstown school reported a pupil had received a call from his mother stating she was being held against her will by Wang at an address in Draperstown.

She claimed to have been assaulted by Wang who was threatening to wreck the house.

An update was received by the child and during the course of the call, he heard the defendant shouting he, “Wouldn’t leave until he got his money.”

The child got a further call from his mother who had managed to get out and was making her way to a local GP surgery. Police met her there and noticeably upset, described Wang punching her face, scratch her with his with fingernails and place his hands about her throat.

Prior to this, the injured party said Wang, who worked for her for three years advised he was quitting and needed money he believed was owed.

He initially claimed this was £140 but as the dispute continued, it increased to £500.

The injured party said she didn’t have the money, at which Wang became very aggressive, punching her 3 or 4 times.

She claims he scratched her hand with his nails, then put both hands about her neck and “forcefully choked her, leaving her unable to breath until he let go.”

During this Wang alleged he would, “Strangle her until she was dead.”

It is claimed he tried to push a key into the injured party’s ears and eyes.

As the details were relayed in court Wang repeatedly shook his head and spoke out, leading District Judge Michael Ranaghan to said, “I warn you now, you’re behaving in a certain manner. It’s not going to do you any favours. You will observe and show courtesy to the court.”

The police officer continued the injured party was noted to have redness and swelling to her left cheek and scratches on her right hand.

She was extremely scared as Wang had threatened her and her son, if she went to police.

The officer said “We oppose bail as the defendant has indicated his intention to return to China. There are also concerns he may commit further offences.”

Under defence cross-examination the officer confirmed there is no independent witness to the alleged incident, although there is the evidence of the child hearing shouting. She also confirmed Immigration Services are conducting a separate investigation into Wang’s status.

Urging bail to be granted a defending lawyer said his client has been resident in the jurisdiction for 18 years and has no criminal record.

He accepted Wang, “Has no legal status in Northern Ireland but has gone through various processes since February to address this. I am advised Immigration Services have no intention of issuing a Deportation Order, as it’s not their practice to pursue persons aged over 60.”

It was contended Wang disputes the details before the court, and has no intention of retiring to China.

The defence added, “My client accepts an incident took place, it was fall-out over money. Any physical contact was as a result of self-defence after my client was assualted.”

Following considering Judge Ranaghan told Wang, “You are accused of some very serious offences, but at the minute all they are is allegations. There is a presumption of innocence and for bail, although police are objecting. There is also something in my mind in respect of your immigration status. Risk is predicated only on the details of the incident.”

Setting bail at £500 Judge Ranaghan ordered Wang to have no contact with the injured party or her son, surrender his passport and refrain from entering Draperstown.

In addition, residence must be at an address approved by police, who are also to specifically check Wang’s immigration status.

The case is to be mentioned at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on December 11.