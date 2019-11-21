Ulster Schools' fixture update

Contact
Friday, November 22
Rannafast Cup Semi-Finals
U16.5 football
St Patrick's Maghera v St Colman's Newry (2.00 Derrytresk)
St Mary's Magherafelt v St Michael's Enniskillen (1.00 Killyclogher)
MacRory Cup (5.00 MUSA)
St Mary's Magherafelt v Omagh CBS
Saturday, November 23
Corn na nÓg Final (1.00 Derrytresk)
U14.5 Football
St Patrick's Maghera v Omagh CBS
Monday, November 25
Pat King Cup play-off (11.00 Magherafelt)
U16.5 Football
St Patrick’s & St Brigid’s College v St Patrick’s Dungannon
Tuesday, November 26
Liatroim Fontoneys Cup Final (11.45 Bellaghy, Drumanee pitch)
U16 B camogie
St Colm's Draperstown v St Killian's Garron Tower
Wednesday, November 27
McLarnon Cup (Venue and time TBC)
Loreto Coleraine v St Louis Ballymena
Gerry Brown Cup play-off (Garvaghy 10.30)
U14.5 D football
St Colm’s Draperstown v Coláiste Oiriall Monaghan
Saturday, November 30
MacRory Cup (Venue and time TBC)
Cathair Dhoire v St Patrick's Dungannon
