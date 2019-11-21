St Conor's cruise past Kilkeel to book Ulster final spot

Contact
The St Conor's squad who defeated St Louis Kilkeel in the semi-final.
St Conor's Clady/Kilrea are planning for another Ulster final after their U14.5 footballers eased past St Louis Kilkeel in Wednesday's McDevitt Cup (Grade 'C' football) semi-final in Belfast.
In the group stages, St Conor's enjoyed a hard fought win over St Columb's Derry, beat Holy Cross Strabane but lost to St Ciaran's Ballygawley.
It took a late goal to see off Glenties Community School in the Quarter-Final before a comfortable 12-11 to 5-7 semi-final victory over Kilkeel.
They await the winners of Monday's other semi-final between St Patrick's Keady and a fancied Ballygawley side.
St Conor's, an amalgamation of St Paul's Kilrea and St Mary's Clady, are in their second year of existence.
Last season, they won the Gerry Brown Cup (U14.5 Grade 'D) with a 7-5 to 1-6 win over Magh Ene Bundoran in the final at Celtic Park.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.