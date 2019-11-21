St Conor's cruise past Kilkeel to book Ulster final spot

St Conor's Clady/Kilrea are planning for another Ulster final after their U14.5 footballers eased past St Louis Kilkeel in Wednesday's McDevitt Cup (Grade 'C' football) semi-final in Belfast.

In the group stages, St Conor's enjoyed a hard fought win over St Columb's Derry, beat Holy Cross Strabane but lost to St Ciaran's Ballygawley.

It took a late goal to see off Glenties Community School in the Quarter-Final before a comfortable 12-11 to 5-7 semi-final victory over Kilkeel.

They await the winners of Monday's other semi-final between St Patrick's Keady and a fancied Ballygawley side.

St Conor's, an amalgamation of St Paul's Kilrea and St Mary's Clady, are in their second year of existence.

Last season, they won the Gerry Brown Cup (U14.5 Grade 'D) with a 7-5 to 1-6 win over Magh Ene Bundoran in the final at Celtic Park.