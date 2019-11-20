Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

There's no place like North Coast Integrated College

NORTH Coast Integrated College (NCIC) was proud to present its production of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ on November 14 and 15 to packed out audiences.

There's no place like North Coast Integrated College

The cast of 'The Wizard of Oz' at NCIC with Eimear Hughes, Show Director and Head of Drama.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

NORTH Coast Integrated College (NCIC) was proud to present its production of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ on November 14 and 15 to packed out audiences.
Guests from local primary schools and other community groups were amongst those wowed by the quality performances during two separate matinee shows.
Eimear Hughes, Head of Drama at NCIC, was in charge of directing the stellar cast, including her very own adorable pooch, Murphy as Toto.
Mrs Hamill, Head of Music, was responsible for the amazing musical score.
The principal players were supported by the talented chorus which was made up of pupils from North Coast Integrated College, Harpur’s Hill Primary School and Ballysally Primary School, all of whom made very convincing munchkins!
Cast as leading lady Dorothy, was year 10 pupil Lucy Mackey.
A dream come true for Lucy who said: “When I auditioned, I was nervous because it has actually been one of my dream roles. I have loved every single second of being Dorothy”.
The trio of leading men was played by year 9 pupil, Tommy Capper as Tin Man and GCSE Performing Arts pupils, Alex Bradley and Orrin Glendinning as Scarecrow and Lion respectively. Another GCSE Performing Arts student, Cameron Kane took up the role of Professor Marvel.
All actors were very excited for the performances and hoped all would go well and go well it certainly did!
The struggle between good and evil was the task of year 9 pupil Sarah Leslie, as the Wicked Witch and her classmate Sarah Rice as Glinda. The roles of Auntie Em and Uncle Henry were played by Shaolin Henry and Peter Hynds, respectfully.
The show was such a success, not just due to the talented cast but also to the hard work of many different people behind the scenes from costume, make-up and hair to lighting and sound.
Over the two nights NCIC transported its audience to Kansas and Oz and back again.
Dorothy knew there was no place like home and in Coleraine, there’s no place like North Coast Integrated College.
What talent. What community spirit. What showmanship!

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie