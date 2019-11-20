Contact

Fun for all as Nelson’s Flowers back Marie Curie

NELSON'S Flowers of Maghera held a Marie Curie charity night in their recently refurbished shop and raised over £750.

Jonathan Crawford with Nelsons Flower's staff.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

NELSON'S Flowers of Maghera held a Marie Curie charity night in their recently refurbished shop and raised over £750.
Great funwas had as customers got into the Christmas spirit and browsed the wide range of stock, much of which is handmade on site.
Visitors also enjoyed a glass of mulled wine and a mince pie.
The team at Nelsons would like to thank everyone for their generosity for such a great cause.
If you didn’t get a chance to come along on the evening then feel free to call in anytime between 9am and 5.30pm, Monday to Saturday and see the full selection of Christmas gifts, flower bouquets and other arrangements (fresh or silk), water boxes, and wreaths.
The garden centre, located on the Moneysharvin Road, also provides a full range of shrubs, flowers, trees, bedding plants and garden accessories.
