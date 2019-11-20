Maghera Christmas lights switch-on confirmed for Saturday, November 30

MAGHERA will see its Christmas lights switched on in just over one week's time.

The main event will follow an afternoon of festive activities at the Lurach Centre and Maghera Walled Garden.

From 3pm-5pm on Saturday, November 30, join in the fun at the Lurach Centre for lots of festive fun and crafts for your little ones to enjoy; including badge, and Christmas decoration making, face painting, balloon modelling, and of course writing that all important Santa letter before posting it in the Walled Garden Post Box.

Santa will take time out from his busy Christmas schedule at the North Pole, to visit Maghera’s Walled Garden.

Post your Santa letters written earlier that day in the giant post-box.

There will even be the opportunity to toast your own marshmallows or just simply enjoy a stroll around the magnificently illuminated Walled Garden while bumping into a few very festive walkabout characters.

Kids can also visit Santa in his cosy grotto in the Potting Shed at the Walled Garden where they’ll get to tell him their Christmas wish list first-hand and meet mischievous elves Jovi and Buddy while they’re there.

Visits will be on a first come, first served basis.

At 5:15pm Santa and his helpers will lead the crowds to Hall Street in the town centre where he will countdown to the magical Christmas lights switch on and flick the switch at approximately 5.30pm.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Martin Kearney said: “Christmas really is the most wonderful time of year, and what better way to get Christmas off to a cracking start in Maghera than with Santa himself lighting up the town for Christmas! With a host of free festive activities for kids taking place at various locations throughout the day, you will certainly be filled with yuletide cheer!”

For more information on the Christmas lights switch on in Maghera visit: www.midulstercouncil.org/ whatson.