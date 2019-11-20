Glór Dhún Geimhin official opening at the newly renovated former St Canice’s Hall

Glór Dhún Geimhin celebrated the official opening of their newly renovated hall formerly St Canice’s Hall.

After taking almost six years to complete the project, GDG are proud of their Culture Centre that now firmly sets them on a strong footing to enable them to develop and promote the Irish language through Culture, Arts and Heritage in the wider Dungiven area.

In line with the growth of Irish Medium Education in the area GDG can boast that the investment of over £500,000 is a fantastic asset for the town and an important feature in the regeneration of the bottom of the town.

Co-funders An Ciste Infheistíochta Gaeilge and the Executive Office - Social Investment Fund attended the opening. Dr Mark Brown (SIF) and Caoimhin Mac Giolla Mhin (An Ciste) were guest speakers and both took time to commend and acknowledge the hard work and commitment of the GDG volunteers who helped to make this project a success.

Other guest speakers at the event were Tiarna Ní Néill and Caitlín Ní Cheallaigh both giving their testimony on Irish Language in the area and their connection to GDG.

GDG proudly presented the first certificates attained by children at their music classes from the London School of Music for Traditional Music Grades in Tin Whistle & Fiddle.

Chairperson of GDG Máire Ní Mhaoláin said the GDG’s vision from its set- up in 2009 was to build an Irish Language Community service to support Irish Medium Education in partnership with Limavady, An Carn and Ballinascreen to establish the Sperrins as a Gaeltacht area.

Maria also encourages everyone to take time to visit the Culture Centre to see the many classes and events they provide.

You can follow news from the centre on Facebook and Instagram.