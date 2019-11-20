Merry Mistletoe March in aid of Pulmonary Fibrosis

THE charity chosen this year by the Kevin Lynch Memorial Flute Band will be a special nod to a close family member who passed away this year.

The Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis charity will receive funds raised through the band's annual fundraising drive, in honour of Kevin's brother Patsy, who passed away in August,

The Merry Mistletoe March will take place Saturday, November 30, kickstarting with a parade followed by entertainment including music, competitions, raffles and pitching in the Arcade.

The parade route will be as follows: 7:30pm start from Rannyglass, Ardnasmol, Priory Road, Station Road, New Street, Main Street, Kevin Lynch Park and finishing at the Arcade at approximately 8:15pm.

All money raised will be donated to Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis. Everyone is most welcome.

If you cant attend on the night but would like to donate then follow this link to the Just Giving page which will send the money straight to the charity on our behalf; www.justgiving.com/

Merry-Mistletoe-March

The charity carrys out amazing work by supporting those affected by the disease, raising awareness, and funding research programs, check out their website:

www.actionpulmonary fibrosis.org