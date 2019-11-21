Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

St Pius X College pupils help council keep abreast of local birds

STUDENTS from St Pius X College in Magherafelt had the unique opportunity to take part in a bird ringing demonstration within their own school grounds.

St Pius X College pupils help council keep abreast of local birds

Bird ringers Mark, Jackie and Aidan with students from St. Pius X College. Students from St. Pius X College at the Bird Ringing workshop.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

STUDENTS from St Pius X College in Magherafelt had the unique opportunity to take part in a bird ringing demonstration within their own school grounds.
Mid-Ulster Council's Biodiversity Officer, Mark Edgar visited the college along with two other bird ringers, Aidan Crean and Jackie Arrell, with the purpose of highlighting how important bird ringing is as a conservation strategy.
Ringing generates information on the survival, productivity and movements of birds, helping ornithologists to understand why populations are changing.
The British and Irish Ringing Scheme is organised by the British Trust for Ornithology. Over 900,000 birds are ringed in Britain and Ireland each year by over 2,600 trained ringers, most of whom are volunteers.
It is a useful research tool to learn about how long birds live and when and where they move, questions that are vital for bird conservation. Placing a lightweight, uniquely numbered metal ring around a bird’s leg provides a reliable and harmless method of identifying birds as individuals.
Bird ringers have to undergo several years of training to learn how to safely capture, handle, measure and process the birds correctly.
One of St Pius X College’s students, Nathan Hatton, is a trainee ringer and he is working towards obtaining his licence. Nathan takes part in ringing at the Mid-Ulster Council’s Constant Effort Site at Traad Point in Ballyronan.
It was a very informative and fascinating day for all the students at St Pius X College.
Rings were placed on thirty-five birds with Europe’s smallest bird, the Goldcrest, among one of the species.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie