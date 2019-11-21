Council's 10p 'parking present' returns

Contact
From Saturday 23rd Nov to Saturday 4th Jan parking in all Council owned off-street car parks will be reduced to 10p for the first three hours.
CHRISTMAS will come early for shoppers in Magherafelt and Dungannon this weekend as Mid Ulster District Council brings back its '10p Parking Present'.
Now in its fifth year the bargain Christmas parking promotion will once again run across all Council owned off-street car parks in both towns.
Parking will be reduced to 10p for the first three hours from this Saturday, November 23 right to Saturday, January 4.
The promotion represents an investment of more than £23K in the town centres.
Chair of the Council, Councillor Martin Kearney, feels the promotion will provide a huge boost to town centre trade at one of the busiest times of the year.
He said: “Christmas is the busiest time of the year for our town centres so it is crucial that we do everything we can to make our towns as inviting and appealing as possible to shoppers during this lucrative trading period.
“By again providing this excellent parking incentive over the Christmas period we are making our town centres more accessible for shoppers, both in terms of cost and convenience which will hopefully entice them to support their local traders and shop local this Christmas.”
Normal parking charges will apply after the three hours.
