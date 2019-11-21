Unionist protest group denies MLA incitement claim

A UNIONIST protest group has hit back at an MLA's accusations it was inciting vandalism after calling for CCTV operating on Irish language signs to be removed.

The British Truth Forum (BTF) also slammed SDLP politician Patsy McGlone for claiming the group had no respect.

Mr McGlone said language used by the Magherafelt-based group in a social media post could be seen as giving the "green light" to damage council-operated cameras, installed to tackle rising attacks on some of the signs.

Last week it was revealed there had been almost 100 attacks on the dual language signs throughout the district in two years.

It came to light that CCTV cameras had been put specifically in operation to watch over some sigsn regularly targeted.

The group slammed use of the cameras in a Facebook post, which has now been brought to the attention of the PSNI.

After accusing the Mid Ulster District Council of spying, it then stated the local government body was "under the control of the IRA Army Council".

The council vehemently denied the accusation and hit back in a statement published in the County Derry Post.

Now the group has responded to both Mr McGlone and the nationalist-controlled council.

In a scathing statement a BTF spokesperson said: "Our respect goes to those who deserve it and the rule of law.

"When a British council takes precedent, a foreign language over its country's own and are willing to protect it more.

"Do they deserve respect that they crave? We do not think so.

"We have never told anyone to destroy public property...if people get that disgruntled with the inequality what they see from the council and cause damage,that is their choice to make, not ours."

The spokesperson also hit out at Mid Ulster District Council and accused it of trying to erase British culture.

"The council keep harping on about equality, but where is their equality, as at every turn they are trying their hardest to remove everything British - our flag, culture and now signs."

The statement added: "May we remind Mr McGlone, the Chief Constable, only last week stated, Sinn Fein are still directed by the IRA Army Council.

"The UDR, RUC, the British Army did not put their lives on the line, protecting its people, under the rule of law, just so it could be ignored this present day for political convenience.

"So practice what you preach before trying to slander us."

The group ended its statement with an 'open letter to all unionists'.

It said: "The British Truth Forum believe it is only right when you the unionist parties are asking for the British people to trust you with their vote, you should stand up and say in public what you state privately, that you believe the police assessment is correct that SF/IRA are directed by the IRA army council

"Why should anyone trust you with their vote, if you cannot state publicly what the dog on the street knows?"

In response to the BTF group's claims last week, a spokesperson for Mid Ulster District Council stated: "Mid Ulster District Council is a democratically elected body.

"To assert otherwise is to do a disservice to the people of Mid Ulster and the representatives they elected to serve them," the spokesperson said.

"In terms of cameras, any use of and access to CCTV cameras and recordings is undertaken in strict compliance with all regulatory requirements, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)."