Man accused of writing 'tout' on wall in intimidation case

A MAN has been accused of intimidation of a 'witness' by putting graffiti on the walls of a man's home alleging he was a 'tout' and had '24 hours to get out'.

Ciaran James Lynn (38), with an address listed as Ashfield Road, Greysteel, is also accused of causing criminal damage to a flat and surrounding wall on August 2 this year.
He is further accused of offences on July 30 this year - being disorderly in Limavady and resisting a police officer in the execution of her duty.
The cases were mentioned at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday and adjourned to Limavady Magistrates Court on November 20 and the second matter to a date in December.

