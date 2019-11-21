Man accused of writing 'tout' on wall in intimidation case

Contact
A MAN has been accused of intimidation of a 'witness' by putting graffiti on the walls of a man's home alleging he was a 'tout' and had '24 hours to get out'.
Ciaran James Lynn (38), with an address listed as Ashfield Road, Greysteel, is also accused of causing criminal damage to a flat and surrounding wall on August 2 this year.
He is further accused of offences on July 30 this year - being disorderly in Limavady and resisting a police officer in the execution of her duty.
The cases were mentioned at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday and adjourned to Limavady Magistrates Court on November 20 and the second matter to a date in December.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.