Kilrea woman to contest non-molestation order breach charge

A KILREA woman is to contest a charge of breaching a non-molestation order earlier this year.

Brenda McEldowney whose age is unknown, from Drumkill Gardens is accused of committing the offence on August 14 in Maghera.

A police officer familiar with the case told Magherafelt Magistrates Court the charge could be connected.

A defence solicitor entered a not guilty plea on his client’s behalf.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan remanded McEldowney on continuing bail to attend again on November 20 when a contest date will be fixed.