Kilrea woman to contest non-molestation order breach charge

Contact
A KILREA woman is to contest a charge of breaching a non-molestation order earlier this year.
Brenda McEldowney whose age is unknown, from Drumkill Gardens is accused of committing the offence on August 14 in Maghera.
A police officer familiar with the case told Magherafelt Magistrates Court the charge could be connected.
A defence solicitor entered a not guilty plea on his client’s behalf.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan remanded McEldowney on continuing bail to attend again on November 20 when a contest date will be fixed.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.