Man accused of threatening female with hammer

A CASTLEDAWSON man has been unable to obtain an address for release from custody, having been remanded accused of a “domestic altercation”.

Fifty-two-year-old Robin Dawson Steele from Main Street is accused of threatening to kill a female relative whilst allegedly in possession of a hammer on October 17.

He appeared video-link at Magherafelt Magistrates Court for a review hearing where a defence solicitor advised bail has been granted and efforts are continuing to find a suitable address.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan listed the case for mention on November 27.