Sinn Fein bans election posters in Mid Ulster towns

MID Ulster Sinn Fein will not erect election posters for the upcoming Westminster campaign in towns.

The unusual move was announced last week with Mid Ulster candidate Francie Molloy saying the party did not want to take-away from the significant investment by council into shopping areas.

He said: "We recognise that the local Mid Ulster Council has invested significantly in our town centres to encourage shoppers and in the run up to the Christmas holidays the town centres look spectacular.

“We also recgnise that this is a crucial period for traders in what is their busiest time of the year.we do not want to take away from the shopping experience in our town centres and therefore have decised that we will not be putting posters in the main town centres."

"We would encourage people to shop local and give their local businesses much needed support.

“Christmas shopping is a different experience and we hope that everyone can enjoy the experience of shopping in their local towns with the festive lights adding to the overall environment.”

Mr Molloy added: “We will have posters at other locations to ensure that the public are awareof the election candidates and the voting method.

“This election on Thursday, December 12 is for Westminster and voting is done by marking an 'X' on the ballot papers.”