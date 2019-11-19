Sinn Fein bans election posters in Mid Ulster towns

Contact
MID Ulster Sinn Fein will not erect election posters for the upcoming Westminster campaign in towns.
The unusual move was announced last week with Mid Ulster candidate Francie Molloy saying the party did not want to take-away from the significant investment by council into shopping areas.
He said: "We recognise that the local Mid Ulster Council has invested significantly in our town centres to encourage shoppers and in the run up to the Christmas holidays the town centres look spectacular.
“We also recgnise that this is a crucial period for traders in what is their busiest time of the year.we do not want to take away from the shopping experience in our town centres and therefore have decised that we will not be putting posters in the main town centres."
"We would encourage people to shop local and give their local businesses much needed support.
“Christmas shopping is a different experience and we hope that everyone can enjoy the experience of shopping in their local towns with the festive lights adding to the overall environment.”
Mr Molloy added: “We will have posters at other locations to ensure that the public are awareof the election candidates and the voting method.
“This election on Thursday, December 12 is for Westminster and voting is done by marking an 'X' on the ballot papers.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
A family in northern Sierra Leone pose with seeds they received thanks to a Trócaire Gift of Seeds and Tools
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.