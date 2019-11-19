Seriously ill Magherafelt boy to have 'first' Christmas

LITTLE four year-old Thomas Hearty from Magherafelt is set to have his first Christmas.

The tractor loving boy, who was diagnosed with a brain turmour at just six months old, has been too ill to experience Santa, presents and snow.

But this year, thanks to the Make-A-Wish foundation, that dream is set to become a reality.

After making a wish to go to Lapland Thomas is set to jet off to experience, his first, and most likely best Christmas, ever.

Thanks to the generosity of its supporters, Make-A-Wish is sending Thomas and his family there.

He’ll be able to play in the snow for the first time, meet Santa and his helpers, go on a husky ride and enjoy quality time with his family – including his cousin!

His mum Angela told the County Derry Post: “We didn’t know if Thomas would ever walk, talk or go to school.

"We just live in the moment now and treasure even the smallest things in life. Thomas missed out on so many normal childhood experiences, so his wish will be a chance to steal back some of those special moments.

“Make-A-Wish is giving us the chance to give Thomas a priceless experience, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime. Christmas is a huge deal for him, and my heart is going to burst with love and happiness when he lays eyes on the real Santa in Lapland. It’ll be magical.”

Until now, illness has meant Thomas has spent the festive season in hospital, having treatment or in recovery after he was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour at just six months old. That was in December 2015.

Emergency surgery led to a bleed on the brain, so Thomas was moved to intensive care and his family feared the worst.

Angela said: “It was heartbreaking. I just wanted to hold my baby and take on everything he was going through myself.”

The entire 2016 was filled with chemotherapy treatment, more surgery and non-stop medical appointments. Thomas spent more than a year in hospital and was kept in isolation – even more his own siblings – because of the risk of infection.

When he was discharged from hospital and Christmas rolled around again, Thomas was confined to his home with nurses coming and going. In 2017, his granny died, and Christmas was once again a time of sadness.

To top it all, his cousin Hunter was also poorly with leukaemia. But this year, Thomas has got stronger and stronger.

Thomas’ story is part of the charity’s Christmas campaign focussing on the isolation that illness means to some children at Christmas. To donate or find out more, visit the charity’s website here Make-A-Wish and follow them on social media at makeawishuk.