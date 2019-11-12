Contact

Contest date fixed for mother and two daughters accused of public order charges

A CONTEST date has been fixed in a case involving a mother and her two daughters, who are accused of offences relating to alleged violent public disorder.

A CONTEST date has been fixed in a case involving a mother and her two daughters, who are accused of offences relating to alleged violent public disorder.
Fiona McKee (50); Naomi Porter (24) and Chloe O’Kane (19) all from The Brambles, Magherafelt are jointly accused of using disorderly behaviour and assaulting a female.
McKee and O’Kane are also accused of threatening to kill the female.
Both younger defendants are further accused of damaging the female victim’s car and assaulting police.
All matters relate to an alleged incident in the Garden Street area of Magherafelt on May 27.
Lawyers for the accused entered not guilty plea to all matters on their client’s behalf.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan listed a contest for hearing om December 18.

