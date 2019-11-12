Contest date fixed for mother and two daughters accused of public order charges

Contact
Magherafelt Courthouse
A CONTEST date has been fixed in a case involving a mother and her two daughters, who are accused of offences relating to alleged violent public disorder.
Fiona McKee (50); Naomi Porter (24) and Chloe O’Kane (19) all from The Brambles, Magherafelt are jointly accused of using disorderly behaviour and assaulting a female.
McKee and O’Kane are also accused of threatening to kill the female.
Both younger defendants are further accused of damaging the female victim’s car and assaulting police.
All matters relate to an alleged incident in the Garden Street area of Magherafelt on May 27.
Lawyers for the accused entered not guilty plea to all matters on their client’s behalf.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan listed a contest for hearing om December 18.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson pictured with Bernie McLaughlin and guests
Patrick McCloskey, a Level 3 apprentice carpenter, will represent Northern Regional College in Birmingham next week at the WorldSkills UK LIVE finals
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.