Mid Ulster residents urged to have say on shopping and leisure facilities

FROM this week residents of Mid Ulster will be able to feed into the Council’s Local Development Plan 2030 as part of a Retail and Commercial Leisure Capacity Study.
The survey, which will be carried out both over the phone and door-to-door to approximately 600 residents, will be conducted by NEMS Market Research for Nexus Planning.
During the survey residents will be asked about their shopping and leisure preferences.
The information provided will enable the Council to better understand how and where people like to shop, spend their leisure time and use their town centres.
The survey should take approximately six or seven minutes to complete.
Most approaches will be made outside normal working hours in order to make sure working households can take part.
No personal information will be collected other than age and gender.
Any information provided will be used in statistical form only, it will not be possible for residents to be identified from their answers.
Chair of Mid Ulster District Council’s Planning Committee, Councillor Cathal Mallaghan, is encouraging residents to participate in, and complete the survey when contacted.
He said: “This is an opportunity for residents to partake in our Retail and Commercial Leisure Capacity Study which will enable us to identify market trends, trading patterns and understand how our town centres are changing.
"This information will feed into the Local development Plan which will help shape our district for the residents of Mid Ulster up to 2030.”
While the Council would encourage those contacted to take part, and greatly appreciate all responses, those contacted are under no obligation to participate.
If anyone contacted has concerns at any point, they should hang up and report it to the Council’s Planning Service at developmentplan@ midulstercouncil.org or by calling 03000 132 132.
For more information on the study contact, roisin.mcallister@ midulstercouncil.org or ring the number above.
