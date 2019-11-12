Kilrea Bridge Club results

Weekly results

This week's results for Kilrea Bridge Club are:

1.S Fyfe & M Diamond

2.A Donnelly & M McCormack

3. A McMurray & P McAllister

4. J & K McAllister



Bridge as usual next Sunday, November 17 at 7pm in the Marian Hall.

In the New Year the club will hope to run a section on a Sunday or a morning for beginners or past players who would like to return to the game.

If interested please contact the club.