Ballinderry primary to receive six figure investment boost

A BALLINDERRY school is to receive an investment of almost £400,000.

Derrychrin Primary School on the Drumrenny Road, will receive the six-figure boost from the Department of Education for new facilities.

The cash – a total of £392,000 – will go towards the replacement of existing classrooms and an extension.

The much needed work is expected to be completed in time for the new school year in September 2020.

Announcing the news last week, SDLP MLA for Mid Ulster, Patsy McGlone said: “I welcome the approval by the Department of Education of the business case for the investment of £392,000 at Derrychrin Primary School.

“This followed an on-site visit by senior Department of Education officials to the school that I arranged.

“The school had been seeking approval for this investment for some time.

“It is expected that the project will be completed by August next year and will greatly enhance facilities at the school.

“I thank the Department of Education officials for their efforts in progressing this scheme.

“I will continue to work with the Department and the school to ensure that the investment at Derrychrin Primary School is completed in time for the start of the new school year in 2020.”