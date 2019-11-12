Further meetings needed to address resident's A6 roadwork concerns

FURTHER meetings are to be held in a bid to address serious safety concerns on roadworks linked to the A6 upgrade close to Castledawson.

It's after residents, politicians and members of a local GAA club met with Department for Infrastructure officials and road contractors last week.

They told how they feared current provisions for road users, pedestrians and school children, including poor lighting, could lead to serious injury if not immediately addressed.

The emergency meeting was called by local MLA Patsy McGlone who confirmed temporary lighting was now in place to address concerns surrounding a heavily used on a footbridge, used by GAA members and residents to cross from one side of the busy Broagh Road to the other.

However, Mr McGlone said further talks to address all concerns would need to take place this week.

Speaking to the County Derry Post, the Mid Ulster Assemblyman said: “There is a lot of work to be done by the department and the contractor to leave it a safer location.

“The club is used very widely nor just for football and camogie. It is a very popular local facility.”

St Malachy's GAC said action needed to be taken over the growing concerns.

“A number of local residents have voiced their fears regarding health and safety at this busy junction, which has now also been left in darkness,” a statement from the club said.

“Previously this Broagh Road junction was adequately lit. With this, the only access to St Malachy's GAC, and community activities held here every evening, this poses a serious health and safety concern.”

Speaking on behalf of some of the Broagh Road residents Shauna Doyle told the County Derry Post that complaints have not yet been adequately addressed.

Listing some of the issues Shauna said: “A footbridge has recently been opened for resident access and was lit up for the course of night work in the hours of darkness, but now that workmen have finished, there are no lights, it is in complete darkness.

“This poses an extremely dangerous hazard to all residents after 4.30pm every day.

“The recent traffic management was disaster, with late notice or no signage for residents/members of the local GAA club.

“This meant a number of cars were using lanes with heavy machinery due to extremely poor traffic management.

“Another serious Health and Safety issue for residents.There are more planned closures in the pipeline which will only be detailed to us on the week of closures.

Shauna added: “The contractors have not left any provision for children getting off a school bus in the evenings, meaning the pupils are left at the side of a busy carriageway beside extremely busy traffic and heavy machinery.”

The Health and Safety Executive has said it has received a number of complaints in relation to the A6 upgrade.