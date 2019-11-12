Politician 'inundated' with complaints on Kilrea traffic issues

A LOCAL politician says she has been “inundated” with complaints about traffic issues in Kilrea.

SDLP representative Helena Dallat O'Driscoll says congestion, speeding and a “lack of respect” for pedestrians are just some of the issues she had to bring to the attention of road chiefs last week.

The Causeway Coast and Glens councillor made a presentation to officers from the Department for Infrastructure on the concerns and made a number of proposals.

“In the absence of a ring road around the town we need a relief system to deal with through traffic,” Clrr Dallat O'Driscoll told the County Derry Post.

“The continuing intensification of traffic passing through Kilrea brings increased hazards for everyone.

“Kilrea is a vibrant town with many loyal shoppers, two successful primary schools and a secondary school, as well as sheltered housing accommodation.

“There is typically a flow of pedestrians, including shoppers, school children and older people who should feel safe and welcome.

“Unfortunately this is not always the case and I frequently witness a lack of respect from some motorists and people’s lives are being put in danger.

She continued: “All vehicle drivers need to be constantly reminded that they are driving through a community made up of many people, including children and older citizens who have the right to cross the road safely without fear of being run over.

“Motorists are sharing space with locals as they pass through the town and that requires driving skills which focus on respect for others.

“I raised the possibility of employing solutions such as Gateway Treatment in Kilrea.

“The purpose of Gateway Treatment programmes is to constantly remind drivers in small urban or rural communities that they are entering a speed limit zone where there must be extraordinary care and attention.

“The Gateway Treatment constantly reminds drivers that they are passing through a built-up area shared by other road users and has been used successfully throughout Britain and other European countries.

Cllr Dallat O'Driscoll concluded: “I am delighted that the Department has acknowledged that there are serious problems with through traffic in Kilrea and has assured me that they are giving serious consideration to potential solutions, such as, Gateway Treatment programmes.

“Kilrea needs to be a place where all our pedestrians feel safe and welcome.”