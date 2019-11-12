Friel's Festive weekend to raise cash for two local schools

FRIEL'S Christmas Market is back and raising funds for two local primary schools in a jam-packed weekend of entertainment.

On Friday, November 15 a table quiz will take place in Friel's Bar and Restaurant.

While on Saturday the real festive fun starts with the opening of the annual Christmas market, from 4pm to 9pm.

The yearly event proves to be great every year with stalls form local crafters and much more.

The main man himself will also be making an appearance.

Santa will take time out to meet children and help the local Grannaghan Womans group to switch on the village's Christmas lights.

There will be entertainment throughout the evening also. Funds raised will go to St John's Primary School.

On Sunday from 1pm to 5pm the local Irish school Naiscoli Ghreanachain will be providing a fantastic Christmas Ceili to raise much needed funds for their school.

There will be traditional music and songs sung by the school children and Irish dancing.

An afternoon not to be missed.