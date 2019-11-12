Friends raise over £7,000 for cancer charity following art sale

FRIENDS Marcella McAuley and Margaret O’Neill from Toomebridge have raised a phenomenal £7,710 for local charity Friends of the Cancer Centre.

Following Marcella’s treatment for cancer, the friends decided to raise funds for charity group as a way of saying thank you to the staff at the Cancer Centre for making her cancer journey easier.

Marcella and Margret held an art sale and coffee morning at the Lockeeper’s Cottage, Toomebridge and raised the incredible sum from the sale of 80 paintings and donations.

Speakin about the fundraisin event, Marcella said: “Margaret and I would like to extend our sincere thanks to all our friends and families for their support and we are indebted to the local community who came out in such huge numbers to support the cause.

“We would also like to thank those who were unable to attend the event but gave donations. We are extremely grateful to all of you for your kindness and support.”

For 35 years, Friends of the Cancer Centre has been dedicated to making a real and meaningful difference to cancer patients and their families across Northern Ireland.

The charity works to enhance the quality of patient care and support through its life-changing and life-saving work which includes funding additional nurses, supporting local research and providing practical support, such as financial grants, which can help patients through a difficult time.

Friends of the Cancer Centre relies entirely on the generosity of the local community and all money donated stays in Northern Ireland, directly benefitting patients and their families.

Fundraising manager for Friends of the Cancer Centre, Claire Hogarth said: “Marcella and Margaret have done exceptionally well and I am overwhelmed with the amount of money raised for Friends of the Cancer Centre.

“I’d like to thank them, as well as everyone who came out to support them on the day.

“The money raised will make a very big difference to the lives of patients and their families right across Northern Ireland.”

If you would like to support local people affected by cancer by holding an event or volunteering for Friends of the Cancer Centre, please contact the charity on 028 9069 9393 or visit www.friendsofthecancercentre.com