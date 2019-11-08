St Mary's Magherafelt beaten by Armagh in MacRory opener

MacRORY CUP

St Patrick’s Armagh 1-14

St Mary’s Magherafelt 2-6

St Mary’s Magherafelt came from nine points down to draw level with seven minutes to go in Friday’s MacRory Cup opener in Donaghmore but a James Walsh inspired Armagh finished strong and make a winning start.

Magherafelt had former All-Ireland winner Johnny McGurk as part of their management team of Kevin Brady and Ronan Devlin after his recent appointment as the school’s GAA Development Officer.

The Armagh side only registered two wides over the hour and were six points ahead before a Callum Ormsby point got Magherafelt off the mark with five minutes to half-time.

With Mark McKeever and Walsh on song, Armagh were 0-6 to 0-1 ahead at the break. Magherafelt had Peter McKinney to thank for making a save to deny McKeever in the dying seconds of the half.

After the break, Armagh hit another unanswered four points to go nine ahead and were full value for it.

In the 42nd minute a Johnny McErlain run at the Armagh defence ended with Sean Duffin palmed home at the far post, cutting the score to 0-10 to 1-2.

Dan Higgins hit their second goal at the end of a move he started himself with a catch form an Armagh kick-out and a Terry Devlin levelled the game.

Up stepped James Walsh to win the kick-out and setup Oisin Conaty who tapped over to restore the Armagh lead.

Magherafelt were wasteful in possession and an efficient Armagh punished them in the closing stages with Conaty slotting home a late penalty.

Magherafelt scorers: Terry Devlin (0-3f), Dan Higgins, Sean Duffin (1-0 each), Callum Ormsby, Eunan Quinn and Sean McSorley (0-1 each).

Armagh scorers: James Walsh (0-4), Mark McKeever (0-4, 1f), Oisin Conaty (1-1, 1 pen), Kevin Robinson, Ryan Bradley, Steve Donaghy, Sean Quigley and Jayson Hughes (0-1 each).

More details in Tuesday's County Derry Post.