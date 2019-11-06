TV show on lookout for those looking for love in Co Derry

Contact
The Na Gael Marys who are offering their match making services.
Is there something missing in your life?
Are you looking for love, but haven't struck lucky yet?
Do you want help to woo your love interest? Or do you know someone who could use some advice to help find the love of his life?
Maybe your long-time bachelor uncle Tommy would like to meet a woman for tea to chat about his farm.
Or maybe your friend Niall needs help to find the man of his dreams. Or maybe you are looking for that special someone, with no luck on the apps or in real life?
There is a new service available providing help to the amorous Andys of Ireland.
Na Gael Marys are three young women who travel the length of the country, helping men who are unlucky in love.
As part of a new Irish language BBC television series, DoubleBand Films are seeking men who want to avail of the service of Na Gael Marys to help them overcome personal obstacles like shyness or baggage from previous relationships. Do you need advice on how to craft an effective dating profile that will get responses, how to talk to a potential love interest over text or in person, what to wear on a date or how to sustain a relationship? Na Gael Marys can help you.
Assessing personality, style, habits and grooming, the Gael Marys get to work to come up with personalised practical advice and style or hair makeovers to increase confidence and help would-be Casanovas attract their soulmates.
If you are interested in appearing on the series, or would like more information, contact Órfhlaith at DoubleBand Films on info@doublebandfilms.com, or call 0044 2890 243331.
