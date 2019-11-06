Ballinascreen Traditional Music Group to hold materclass workshops

BALLINASCREEN Traditional Music Group is holding its annual Masterclass Workshops on Saturday, November 23, in St Colms High School, Draperstown.

The workshops will all be led by highly accomplished traditional musicians, with many years of expertise.

We are delighted to announce this year’s tutor line up as follows;

Tin whistle- Brigeen Mitchell

Banjo- Caolan Hendron

Fiddle - Johnny Murphy

Harp - Grainne Meyers

Singing - Jack Warnock

Bodhran/Drums - Eoin McKee

Accordion - Damien McKee

Concertina - Ciaran Hanna

Registration will bein at 10am sharp.

Tutors will then grade pupils to enable appropriate class selection, to be made.

Workshops will then run from 10:30am until 12:30am.

Lunch and ames will take place from 12:30am until 1:15pm.

Workshops will then continue from 1:15pm until 3pm. The day will finish with a tutor led seisiún, from 3pm until 3:30pm, in the assembly hall, where each class will perform the tune/s mastered throughout the day.

The total cost for the day is £30 each including lunch.

Everyone is very welcome to come along and join our Masterclass Workshops.