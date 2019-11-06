Ballinascreen Traditional Music Group to hold materclass workshops

Contact
Ballinascreen Traditional Music Group is holding Masterclass Workshops.
BALLINASCREEN Traditional Music Group is holding its annual Masterclass Workshops on Saturday, November 23, in St Colms High School, Draperstown.
The workshops will all be led by highly accomplished traditional musicians, with many years of expertise.
We are delighted to announce this year’s tutor line up as follows;
Tin whistle- Brigeen Mitchell
Banjo- Caolan Hendron
Fiddle - Johnny Murphy
Harp - Grainne Meyers
Singing - Jack Warnock
Bodhran/Drums - Eoin McKee
Accordion - Damien McKee
Concertina - Ciaran Hanna
Registration will bein at 10am sharp.
Tutors will then grade pupils to enable appropriate class selection, to be made.
Workshops will then run from 10:30am until 12:30am.
Lunch and ames will take place from 12:30am until 1:15pm.
Workshops will then continue from 1:15pm until 3pm. The day will finish with a tutor led seisiún, from 3pm until 3:30pm, in the assembly hall, where each class will perform the tune/s mastered throughout the day.
The total cost for the day is £30 each including lunch.
Everyone is very welcome to come along and join our Masterclass Workshops.
