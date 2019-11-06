Light therapy on offer at Draperstown library

DRAPERSTOWN library will be offering members of the public a chance to beat the winter blues with free light therapy.

The Co Derry branch is one of a number of facilities inviting the community to come in and relax in front of a light therapy box, designed to help ease the symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

Dark gloomy days and indoor working can disrupt our body clocks, and may contribute to Seasonal Affective Disorder. Using light therapy can lead to an improved sense of well-being and increased vitality.

Seasonal Affective Disorder is a depression that comes and goes in a seasonal pattern. Symptoms can include a persistent low mood, loss of interest in normal everyday activities, irritability and lacking in energy. SAD, or the Winter Blues, is officially recognised by doctors and psychiatrists as a medical condition that is thought to affect 2 million people in the UK and Ireland.

The SAD Light Therapy boxes will also be available in Dungiven, Limavady, Maghera and Magherafelt libraries.

Julie Reid, Libraries NI Service Development Manager said: “Libraries NI is committed to providing services, programmes and resources which promote positive mental health and wellbeing for all.

"There are a number of libraries across Northern Ireland where the public can access the light therapy boxes for free.

“Light therapy has proven effective in easing the symptoms of SAD and involves using a light therapy box that simulates exposure to sunlight. Whether you want to come along and read, knit or just relax in close proximity to the light, I would urge you to visit your local participating library and give it a try.”

It is normally recommended that sufferers should use a light therapy box for 20 - 30 minutes per day during the winter.

The light therapy box is available to use in the library during opening hours throughout the winter months.

There is no need to book a session, simply call in and speak to a member of staff.

For a full list of participating libraries, further information and advice on how to use the light therapy box, please visit www.librariesni.org.uk