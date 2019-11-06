Anxiety workshops for Glen primary pupils

A PSYCHOLOGIST and mental health coach is taking her expertise of coping with anxiety into a Maghera primary school.

Sarah Connell will be holding Minding Mini Me workshops for children at St Patrick's PS, Glen this month.

The courses will be presented to pupils over two days and will aim to equip young people with better coping skills in times of stress.

Speaking to the County Derry Post, Sarah explained: “I have worked as a psychologist and coach for 14 years now.

“I used to be based in England and worked for a psychology consultancy in Manchester.

“When working for the consultancy, I worked a lot with senior managers and e, offering a wide array of services to help people develop further.

“Some services I offer include coaching support, coaching training, psychometric testing for assessment centres and team development workshops.

“I decided to set up my own consultancy called MindingMe Psychologists in 2011 and brought the business back home to Ireland when we moved home in 2015.

“I have been struck by the number of parents who have contacted me because their children are suffering from anxiety and struggling to manage their emotions.

“Having worked with a number of children and schools in both England and Ireland, I realised that helping children when they are young has a great impact. It is an honour and privilege to do the work I do.

“It is a wonderful feeling to help people, and so fantastic to share skills and techniques with children at a young age that they can carry with them and use for the rest of their lives.”

Sarah says she hopes other schools in the area get on board with the 'Minding Mini Me, Overcoming Anxiety for Kids' workshop.

“We all go through so many ups and downs in life and if children are aware of how they can help themselves, it gives them a much better chance to develop resilience to tackle what comes their way.

“My own personal challenges due to having Multiple Sclerosis mean I have to draw on these skills regularly and I would like to share this with the children.

“I want them to know that disability does not have to hold you back and the importance of being respectful of others with challenges.

“This will all fit in really well with the schools ethos and the fact they are marking anti bullying week when I am doing the workshops.”

The Minding Mini Me workshops will take place on Wednesday, November 13 and Friday, November 15.