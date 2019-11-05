Budding business people invited to free Alchemy event

BUDDING entrepreneurs in Limavady and surrounding areas are being urged to take part in a free council-backed event to take their business to the next level.

The Alchemy programme will run as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week and Causeway Coast and Glens Council are running a day of workshops to help grow the local business community.

The event will take place on Thursday, November 21 in the Bushtown Hotel, Coleraine, and is open to everyone regardless of where you are in your entrepreneurial journey.

If you have an idea you want to talk about or you are already an established business owner, this event will allow you to find out more about Council’s support opportunities, the stakeholders we work with, and how we can help you.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson said: “Alchemy has been providing support to businesses in the Causeway Coast and Glens area since 2013, and has a proven track record of success.

“In the last 18 months alone, the programme has supported nearly 400 businesses, helping them plan for growth and expand their markets.

“In this time 105 jobs have been created, and we cannot underestimate the overall positive effect on the local economy.

“Our Alchemy programme can connect you with a wealth of support opportunities, and ensure that your business reaches its full potential. Our event on November 21st will showcase all of this, so if you think you could benefit, sign up to take part and come along to find out more.”

On the day, you can avail of the following workshops and networking opportunities:

Meet Alchemy Mentors (1.30pm-7.30pm) – drop in anytime to meet our business mentors, who can provide advice on the day and register participants to receive free one-to-one bespoke mentoring if suitable in areas like business planning, international trade and export, human resources, marketing, financial structures and social enterprise.

Support from stakeholders (1.30pm–7.30pm) – meet stakeholder organisations to get the right information, support and tools available to help grow a sustainable business. Organisations attending include local enterprise agencies, health@work NI, Invest NI, Labour Relations Agency, local colleges and many more.

Wisdom from Workshops (2pm, 3pm, 5.30pm & 6.30pm) – 45 minute parallel taster workshops will be held throughout the day covering Google analytics for beginners, becoming an employer, LEAN processes, mobile movie making and selling skills.

If you are interested in taking part you can register now for networking and workshops at www.ccagbusinesssupport

.eventbrite.com

To find out more about the Alchemy programme, please visit www.causewayalchemy.com, contact Louise Pollock on 028 77760311 or email business@causewaycoastandglens

.gov.uk

This programme has been part-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) under the EU Investment for Growth and Jobs Programme 2014-2020.